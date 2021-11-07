Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.66

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.66 and traded as high as C$51.40. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$51.10, with a volume of 29,078 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

