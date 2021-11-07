Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of POOL opened at $517.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.93 and its 200-day moving average is $460.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $528.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

