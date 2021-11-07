PPG Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.31. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

