Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PRAX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 189,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $989.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.
In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
