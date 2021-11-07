Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRAX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 189,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $989.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

