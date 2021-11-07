Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 8,427 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.91% of Five Below worth $314,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $210.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $139.21 and a one year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

