Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829,140 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PG&E were worth $381,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in PG&E by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in PG&E by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 13.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PG&E by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.