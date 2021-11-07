Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $357,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,120,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 911,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 736,441 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

