Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $285.19 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,903,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,540 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.50% of The Progressive worth $285,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

