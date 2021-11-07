Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,091,935 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $297,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.97.

PTON stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

