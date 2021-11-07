Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 881,469 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,138,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,469 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.48% of Patterson Companies worth $368,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 168.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $20,969,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 144.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,435 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

