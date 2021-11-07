Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905,839 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.41% of Automatic Data Processing worth $346,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $229.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

