ProAssurance (PRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 163.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

