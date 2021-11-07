Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRCT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.00. 89,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,596. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

