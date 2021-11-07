PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PROG worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 855,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,685,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRG stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

