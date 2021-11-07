PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. PROG updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-$3.99 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$3.990 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PRG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 896,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
