Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of PGNY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. 2,964,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

