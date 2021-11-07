Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.
Shares of PGNY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. 2,964,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $68.32.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
