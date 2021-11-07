ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.65 ($23.12).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

