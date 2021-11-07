Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

