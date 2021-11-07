ProxyNode Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $46,682.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00311086 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004313 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 188,744,125 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

