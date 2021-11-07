Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.11 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,095 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of NortonLifeLock worth $28,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

