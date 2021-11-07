Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

