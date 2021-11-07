Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.70 and a 1-year high of $167.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

