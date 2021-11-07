Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,360 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $135.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.67.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

