Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,288 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.53 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.