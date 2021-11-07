Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Everbridge worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.89.

Everbridge stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

