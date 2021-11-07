Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xerox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

