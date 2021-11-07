Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.74. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $48.09.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

