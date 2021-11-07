Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,442,000 after buying an additional 962,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after buying an additional 524,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

