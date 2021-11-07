Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,586 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoNation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $123.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.19. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock valued at $162,274,319. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

