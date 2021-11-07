Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 4,404,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.88. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

