Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.62 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $401.08 million and $29.62 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00082734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00100027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,577.59 or 0.07335766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,447.48 or 1.00074598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022082 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.