Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Earns Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:PURP opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 31.77 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.78. The company has a market capitalization of £101.25 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

