Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

Shares of OVV opened at C$46.10 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.57. The stock has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.59%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

