Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Decreased by Analyst

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

