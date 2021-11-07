Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lowered by Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of INBK opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

