Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. MKM Partners cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.97.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.