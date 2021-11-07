Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $20.12 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

