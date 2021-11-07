Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Boosted by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

BIP opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

