Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Cut by William Blair

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.21.

NYSE CRL opened at $375.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.18. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $224.06 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

