Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreased by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $442.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.31 and a 200-day moving average of $399.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 698.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Generac by 78.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.