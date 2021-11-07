Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

PSI stock opened at C$11.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.94 million and a P/E ratio of 251.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$5.05 and a 12 month high of C$11.39.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$43.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.06 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

