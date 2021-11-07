Qcash Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.80 million and approximately $141.29 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00085541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00100238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.46 or 0.07375564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,140.45 or 1.00344867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.