Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO opened at $156.07 on Thursday. Qorvo has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

