Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Qorvo updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.750 EPS.
QRVO stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. 3,033,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.