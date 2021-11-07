Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Qorvo updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.750 EPS.

QRVO stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. 3,033,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

