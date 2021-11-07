Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 234,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,456,377 shares.The stock last traded at $42.27 and had previously closed at $43.20.

XM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,519,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,693,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

