Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.56.
QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.04. 755,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,147. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.
In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.