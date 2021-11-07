Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.56.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.04. 755,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,147. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Qualys by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

