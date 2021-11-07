Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. Qualys has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.