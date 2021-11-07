Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69. Qualys has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $148.84.
In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at $567,787,219.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,096,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
