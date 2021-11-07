Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services updated its FY21 guidance to $4.62-$4.87 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.620-$4.870 EPS.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $122.95.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.