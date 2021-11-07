Quickstep Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 23rd (OTCMKTS:QCKSF)

Quickstep Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, November 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of QCKSF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Quickstep has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, automotive, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. It manufacture complex composite parts and assemblies for ‘build to print’ applications, along with the design, development, and manufacture of complex engineered products.

