Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.59 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $4.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $15.04 on Friday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.20.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quidel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Quidel worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

